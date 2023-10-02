Samsung Teases New Galaxy Launch This Week

We may have just gotten word that a new Samsung product will drop this week. Samsung India's official X (formerly Twitter) account is sporting a new header image, and it teases a launch this Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The image itself is minimalist -- a pale green background highlights three camera circles, representing Samsung's Galaxy smartphone camera setup. The text says simply: "The New Epic," along with the launch date.

X/Screenshot by CNET

But what exactly will this "new epic" entail? We can't be certain, but it may be the expected Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition. Recent leaks about the Galaxy S23 FE suggest a new palette of brighter colors, including a pastel green color.

Samsung releases its flagship phones early in the year, then typically follows with a Fan Edition before the holiday season. These FE versions tend to trim away a few features but come at a lower price. Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 in February, so fans have been on the lookout for the Galaxy S23 FE.

There have also been rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S24, which may feature a new flat edge design, but that phone isn't expected until early 2024.

Other Samsung social media accounts, such as those for the US, UK and Germany, do not feature the same image, which may imply this release is not for Western markets. For now, we'll have to wait to see what exactly happens in the next two days before Oct. 4. Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google is also planning to launch its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones on Oct. 4. The Pixel and possible Galaxy releases are just two of many tech-related launches that often happen in the fall, ahead of the holiday shopping season. Apple kicked off this year's tech season with its Sept. 12 event, where it announced the new iPhone 15 models and the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

For more, check out CNET's review of the best Samsung phones and everything we know about the Galaxy S24.