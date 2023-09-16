Galaxy S23 FE Leak Hints at Bright New Samsung Phone Colors

The newest leak surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (for "Fan Edition") purports to show the array of colors that the more affordable flagship phone will launch with.

Samsung releases a flagship phone early in the year and typically follows it up with a Fan Edition version before the holiday season that trims away a few features but comes in at a lower price. So after the Galaxy S23 launched in February, fans have looked forward to news about the Galaxy S23 FE -- and it will come in four colors, according to a report by MSPoweruser Friday.

Those will be pearl white, black graphite, a deep purple lavender and a pastel green olive hue, as seen in a leaked photo provided to MSPoweruser. That's fewer color options than the six that the Galaxy S23 launched with, the publication pointed out.

Otherwise, the renders -- which are arrayed in what looks like a leaked advertisement -- don't reveal too much about the Galaxy S23 FE. From the back, it looks much like the Samsung Galaxy S23, with a trio of cameras in a vertical "stoplight" formation, though the adjacent flash to the right of the lenses looks slightly lower than it is on Samsung's flagship phone. Design-wise, the S23 FE appears to have the same flat back and sides and rounded corners, though its exterior frame looks to be the same silver metallic color and finish across all models (as opposed to more elegantly matching or complementing the phone's colors in the standard S23).

The Galaxy FE series has had a troubled few years as pandemic supply chain disruption led earlier models to delay their usual releases -- for instance, the Galaxy S21 FE missed its late-year 2021 window and awkwardly launched in early 2022, practically alongside the brand-new Galaxy S22 flagship, and Samsung skipped the Galaxy S22 FE entirely. But we've seen enough leaks and rumors to suggest a Galaxy S23 FE is in the works -- the next question is when it will arrive.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.