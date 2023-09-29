Samsung Galaxy S24 Leak Shows 360-Degree View of New Flat-Edge Design

A new leak of the Samsung Galaxy S24 purportedly shows the upcoming phone in full 360-degree renders, suggesting Samsung's next handset will ditch the rounded edges of its predecessors for a flat-edged look when it arrives in its expected release window in early 2024.

The first of a series of leaks released by leaker Steve McFly, aka @OnLeaks, in partnership with the website SmartPrix showed a rotating 360-degree render of what is claimed to be the design for the Galaxy S24. The render certainly looks like a Galaxy phone from the back, especially as it preserves the most recent Galaxy S23's design with three rear cameras vertically aligned with no surrounding camera block.

The render also opted to show a specific design choice: metal sides, making the supposed S24 look much like the metallic and flat sides of recent iPhones, as opposed to the Galaxy S23's sides colored to match their back cover. Take that with a grain of salt, as renders are typically crafted in reference to specs and docs, and are more often accurate in overall design rather than material and color choice -- especially if Samsung hasn't finalized the phone's appearance.

But SmartPrix does point out that the render shows an ultra-wideband (UWB) antenna on the side of the phone, suggesting it will noticeably appear on the outside of the Galaxy S24 rather than be crammed within the phone as in prior Galaxy handsets.

Otherwise, the new phone may look much like its predecessor, and SmartPrix suggests the dimensions for the Galaxy S24 (147 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm) will be nearly identical to those of the Galaxy S23 (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm). Likewise, the only other specs prediction is for a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate -- also largely unchanged from its predecessor.

McFly also leaked renders for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus in partnership with GizNext, which looked very similar to the other renders on the S24 -- and, again, show a metallic finish on the side frame. The S24 Plus leak also noted possible dimensions (158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75mm) which are nearly identical to last year's S23 Plus (157.7 x 76.2 x 7.6 mm).