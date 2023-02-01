Samsung Launches Galaxy S23 in 8 Colors: See All Your Options

If you're thinking about upgrading to the new Samsung Galaxy S23, you'll have up to eight colors to choose from at launch depending on where you buy your phone. The new phones were announced Wednesday at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco.

The phones will be available in four nature-inspired matte colors: phantom black, cream, green and lavender. The new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra are all available in these colors, no matter where you buy them.

If you buy any of the Galaxy S23 phones from Samsung's website, you'll be able to choose from four online-exclusive colors, too. Those colors are lime, graphite, sky blue and red.

On Monday, one AT&T store in Atlanta leaked the Galaxy S23 specs and some of the available phone colors. The information was removed around 8:20 a.m. PT that same day.

The Galaxy S23 starts at $800 (£849, AU$1,349), the Galaxy S23 Plus starts at $1,000 (£1,049, AU$1,649) and the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200 (£1,249, AU$1,949). You can preorder Galaxy S23 series phones now, and the phones go on sale on Feb. 17 on Samsung's website, at Samsung Experience Stores and at major carriers and retailers.

