Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specs, Features and Colors Leaked in AT&T Listing

The unreleased Samsung S23 shows up on an AT&T website, but you still can't purchase it.

Sarah Lord
Samsung Galaxy S23 back and front and color choices at an AT&T store
An AT&T store leaked images of the unreleased Samsung Galaxy S23.
The Samsung S23 is set to be unveiled during Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday, Feb. 1, but an AT&T store in Atlanta didn't get the memo. On Monday, the Brookhaven store's website posted images of the phone, as well as a description of its features and colors ahead of its official launch. 

The Samsung S23 appears to come in green, cream, lavender and a grayish/black Phantom color. It features an "automatic adaptive 6.6-inch display" and a 50-megapixel camera with "Advance Nightography." It's also water-resistant, with a battery that "powers your day," wireless fast charging and noise cancellation. 

The new S23 is reportedly 5.76 by 2.79 by 0.30 inches and weighs 5.93 ounces. The AT&T page also listed a "shop now" button that didn't work. The page was taken down around 11:20 a.m. ET. 

Samsung should be announcing the entire S23 lineup during its event on Wednesday. Along with the Galaxy S23, the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The event will be held in person in San Francisco and streamed online. 

AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Samsung declined to comment. 