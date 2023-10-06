Play Jeopardy Whenever, Wherever With This Apple Arcade Title

What's Jeopardy! World Tour Plus? Yes, Apple Arcade added the game, based on the beloved TV trivia game show, to its growing library of games on Friday. It's the first Apple Arcade release in October. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play the game at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases (hence this version being called "Jeopardy! World Tour Plus" on the App Store).

The title was developed by Uken Games, the same team behind Millionaire Trivia: TV Game Plus, a game based on the TV quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

This Jeopardy game is a bit different from the Jeopardy TV show. For instance, instead of clearing a board of 30 clues, you pick five of nine clues you want to try to answer. You also don't have to buzz in when you want to respond. Instead you have a time limit to answer a multiple choice question. But for all the changes, there are still Jeopardy staples, like Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy.

You can play against the computer, and you can also connect to the internet to play against folks from around the world. You can also have trivia night with your friends whenever you want. So if your friend group is busy most nights, you all could get in a quick game over lunch.

You can access this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.