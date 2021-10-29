5 games coming soon to Apple Arcade

Shelby Brown/CNET

Apple Arcade now has 220 games in its catalog. Since its launch two years ago, the subscription service has found its footing in the mobile gaming world. Apple Arcade offers originals, including Fantasian, as well as NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, one of the biggest titles to hit the service so far.

You can also play remastered App Store games -- free from ads and paywalls -- like Angry Birds: Reloaded and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City. There are still more classics and new titles to come.

Here's every game we're looking forward to playing on Apple Arcade.

Galaga Wars

Developer: Bandai Namco

Apple

Galaga Wars -- based on the original fixed shooter game from 1981 -- is coming to Apple Arcade. Galaga Wars is already available in the App Store, but you'll encounter in-app purchases and ads. The game will be fully unlocked with an Apple Arcade subscription.

Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD

Developer: Ironhide Irl

Apple

Kingdom Rush Frontiers is the sequel to turn-based RPG Legends of Kingdom Rush (also available on Apple Arcade). Defend the realm from dragons, ravenous plants and inhabitants of the underworld. Build and upgrade over 18 towers with different abilities to best suit your defense strategy. Choose between 16 heroes to train and defeat over 40 enemies.

Lego Star Wars: Castaways

Developer: Gameloft

Star Wars

The game's plot sees players crash on a hidden tropical planet that's anything but deserted. Team up with other players or go at it alone to learn the planet's history -- and protect historical recordings from corrupt forces seeking to rewrite history. The planet's history features iconic Star Wars moments that you can play through via in-game simulations.

Proxi



Developers: Will Wright and Gallium Artists

Team Proxi/Twitter

Proxi is an AI simulation game from The Sims creator Will Wright. The game is built out of the player's memories, using them as building blocks in the 3D world. Instead of creating a city or a house, as a player would do in The Sims, Proxi models the brain. You can store memories and millions of interconnected concepts, according to the website.

Transformers: Tactical Arena

Developer: Red Games

Apple

Battle your way through competitive arenas in Transformers: Tactical Arena, a new real-time PvP strategy game. Collect and level up your favorite Transformers, unlock new units, master abilities and evolve your strategy to win. If you enjoyed Lego Star Wars Battles, you might enjoy this game.

You can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade when you buy a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. To try the service out, open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen. The Apple One subscription bundle also launched last year, which makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services, Apple Arcade included, for one price. Apple Arcade also teamed up with Verizon earlier this year to offer a free yearlong subscription with unlimited plans.



