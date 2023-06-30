Test Your Trivia Knowledge With This Apple Arcade Game

If you've ever watched a trivia show on TV and thought you could beat the contestants, now's your chance to prove it. Millionaire Trivia: TV Game Plus, a game based on the TV quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, arrived on Apple Arcade Friday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases.

This game was developed by Uken, the same team that developed Jeopardy! Trivia Quiz Game, another trivia game based on a beloved TV show.

I'm almost certain it was that Hedge guy. Zach McAuliffe/CNET

If you've ever seen Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? you already know how this game works. You answer a series of multiple choice questions that start off fairly easy but quickly get more difficult -- and more lucrative. If you get stumped you can use lifelines, like ask the audience and 50:50, to help you out.

This game is different from the original TV show, though. In the game, you can either play against a computer opponent in offline mode or against a person from around the globe in online play. The gameplay doesn't change, but it's an additional challenge to see if you can get more answers correct than the other person.

You can access this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.