Pixel 8 Pro Update Lets You Check People's Temperature and Circle To Search

Google laid out updates coming to a range of Pixel phones on Thursday, including bringing AI-powered Circle To Search to the Pixel 8 series and adding the ability to take a person's body temperature with the Pixel 8 Pro's Thermometer app.

As part of its latest Pixel software drop, Google said Photomoji -- a feature that lets people turn a photo into a sticker for reactions in messaging threads -- is coming to the Pixel 3A and newer models.

Circle To Search feature, an AI tool revealed at last week's Samsung Unpacked event on Galaxy S24 series phones, should now be available on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. It was developed in partnership with Samsung and allows you to search for almost anything on your phone's screen just by circling it.

The Pixel 8 Pro, Google's only phone with a built in temperature sensor, can now take your temperature -- or someone else's. You simply open the app and scan a person's forehead. The results can even be saved to your Fitbit profile. When the Pixel 8 Pro launched in October, it noticeably lacked the ability to record a person's body temperature and could take the temperature of only food and objects.

Lastly, another generative AI feature, Magic Compose, is coming to certain Pixel phones. It can help you rewrite a message draft in different styles and tones to make it read more professional, concise or even Shakespearean. The feature comes to Pixel 8 Pro in US English as well as the Pixel 6 and newer phones in Spanish, French, German, Korean and Italian.

The Google Pixel 8 series now comes in mint. Google

Speaking of Pixel phones, Google will now offer the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in a new mint color that is available only at the Google Store and Google Fi Wireless.

