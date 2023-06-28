OnePlus Foldable Phone Leaks: Here Are the Reported Specs

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

The OnePlus foldable phone has had its full specs sheet leaked online, according a report Wednesday by OnLeaks citing unnamed sources. It comes ahead of OnePlus' first foldable phone launching in the second half of 2023, which could rival the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The specs, published on MySmartPrice, include a 7.8-inch foldable AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer screen, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 4800mAh battery, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus foldable phone will reportedly launch in August, and on the rear feature a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera and 64MP telephoto lens, as well as 32MP and 20MP front-facing cameras.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Samsung is also rumored to be announced its next-generation foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, during its Samsung Unpacked event in Korea next month.

If you're looking to upgrade your phone this year, here are the best foldable phones currently available including the newly launched Google Pixel Fold, all the phones we're looking forward to later in 2023 and the best cellphone plans right now.

Read more: Pixel Fold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Comparing Google and Samsung Foldable Phones