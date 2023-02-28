OnePlus Will Launch First Foldable Phone in Second Half of 2023

OnePlus has confirmed that its first foldable phone will launch in the second half of 2023. While the company hasn't announced details, pricing or an exact release date, more information will be announced in the coming months.

"We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today's foldable market," said OnePlus President Kinder Liu in a statement ahead of the company's event during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona.

Eli Blumenthal/CNET

The OnePlus foldable was first teased in February following the launch of the company's latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 11. OnePlus' parent company Oppo has been a step ahead with folding phones, having just recently taken the wraps off its clamshell-style Find N2 Flip phone. It's unclear if OnePlus will go with a similar clamshell design or a "book fold" form akin to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4.

During MWC, OnePlus also showed off its upcoming tablet -- the OnePlus Pad -- along with its Concept phone that uses liquid cooling and a liquid cooling dock that can be used with any phone.