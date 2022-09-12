OnePlus 11 Pro Prototype Photos Apparently Leaked Online

Images of an early prototype of the rumored OnePlus 11 Pro have leaked online, OnLeaks in collaboration with SmartPrix reported Monday. The phone is slated to be released in 2023, according to the report.

The photos show a large circular photo casing on the rear of the phone, housing three camera lenses and a flash with Hasselblad branding. There's also a visible alert slider -- a feature that was removed for the OnePlus 10T.

You can see images of the purported Android phone over on SmartPrix. OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was released earlier this year, but with some carrier and network restrictions in the US.

