OnePlus 10T vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: What's Different?

The OnePlus 10T smartphone revealed Wednesday signals the company's plans to continue the "T" brand it's pursued on and off since 2016 -- featuring a midcycle phone with smaller upgrades. The performance-focused OnePlus 10T joins OnePlus 10 Pro in making up the Chinese phone makers' flagship lineup. It'll go on sale in the US on Sept. 29 starting at $649 for the base model (8GB, 128GB) then notch up to $749 for the more powerful model (16GB, 256GB). UK pricing will be £629 and £729 for these models respectively, and the base price converts roughly to AU$1,105.

As a performance-focused phone, the OnePlus 10T features a state-of-the-art processor, a heck of a lot of RAM, a large battery, fast charging and the largest cooling system ever in a OnePlus phone, according to the company. (For specifics, you can scroll down to CNET's specs chart.) That said, the 10T makes some compromises in pursuit of performance.

Aloysius Low/CNET

One of them is the iconic alert slider, which has remained a fixture in virtually every major OnePlus flagship for nearly a decade. (Yes, the 10 Pro has one.) Much like the iPhone's mute switch, OnePlus' alert slider lets you switch between ringer modes such as vibrate, mute and full volume without having to navigate through menus. OnePlus said the removal of the alert slider provided them "with the necessary space inside the device to add new, meaningful technologies" -- like faster charging with two charging pumps, a bigger battery and a better signal thanks to 15 antennas around the device.

On the back, the OnePlus 10T also features a new "crater design" that merges the rear glass panel with the camera system. There are three cameras consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Comparatively, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a more advanced camera, which includes a telephoto camera that is crucial for zooming into faraway objects. The 10 Pro also reaps the benefits of a Hasselblad partnership, which unfortunately did not extend to the 10T.

And it wouldn't be a OnePlus phone without fast-charging. The company says its 1500-watt charger replenishes a dead phone battery to 100% in 20 minutes. This represents a step up from the 10 Pro's 60-watt charger, at least on paper. (Note: Devices purchased in North America will charge with the 125-watt fast charger, while the 10T phones sold in Europe in India will get support for 150 watts.)

The 10T will be available in two colors, which the company calls moonstone black and jade green with a matte finish. Presales start Sept 1. For a more granular look at how OnePlus' new 10T compares with the 10 Pro, take a look at our specs chart below.