OnePlus 10T Scraps Alert Slider, Adds 'Crater' Camera System

The OnePlus 10T is launching at an in-person event in New York on Aug. 3, but OnePlus isn't waiting until then to show off the details. In a post Monday, the company shared more on the phone's design, including its battery and camera system.

The 10T will be available in two colors, which the company calls moonstone black and jade green with a matte finish. The phone's new "crater design" merges the rear glass panel with the camera system.

Unlike all other OnePlus phones, the 10T won't have the Alert Slider because it "provided us with the necessary space inside the device to add new, meaningful technologies" -- like faster charging with two charging pumps, a bigger battery and better signal thanks to 15 antennas around the device.

The 10T will be the company's second phone reveal this year, following the OnePlus 10 Pro in January.

