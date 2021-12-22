OnePlus 10 Pro reveal could be coming in January

Zouton/OnLeaks

OnePlus has teased the reveal date of its rumored upcoming OnePlus 10 phone on Weibo, a report says. Pete Lau, cofounder and CEO of OnePlus, posted the hashtag "OnePlus 10 Pro" and the tag line "see you in January" on the social network platform as spotted by Gizmodo on Tuesday.

It's possible the phone could be revealed at CES 2022 in early January with a rumored March availability. The Chinese phone maker's most recent devices, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, were released in March 2021.

Previously leaked specs of the next OnePlus flagship phone suggest it'll feature a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery and four camera lenses: a 48-megapixel camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 32MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.