Alleged OnePlus 10 Pro renders reveal huge rear-camera bump

OnLeaks

For its next flagship phone, OnePlus appears to be taking a tip from Samsung.

Prominent leaker OnLeaks teamed up with Zouton to deliver purported renders of the as-yet-unannounced OnePlus 10 Pro. The renders show a massive rear-camera bump sporting three lenses and taking up a significant portion of real estate on the handset's back side. If legit, the camera is reminiscent of Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra, which features four rear cameras, including two telephotos.

The OnePlus 10 Pro appears to be the successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro, which CNET's Andrew Hoyle called "the best phone OnePlus has ever made." And while it's apparent OnePlus doesn't plan to make its traditional, incremental fall upgrade in the form of a "T" phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro would appear to be the Chinese phone maker's next big release.

The phone is expected to come with a 6.7-inch, 1,440-pixel AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, Zouton reports. It'll be powered by a nonremovalable 5,000 mAh battery and come with either 128GB or 256GB of storage when it debuts in the first half of 2022, the site reports.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.