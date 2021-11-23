OnePlus 10 Pro leaked specs suggest 6.7-inch display, four-camera setup

OnLeaks

Specifications for the long-rumored OnePlus Pro 10 phone have been leaked, according to 91mobiles. The Chinese company's phone is expected to be available in January or February 2022.

The rumored specs include a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 CPU, 12GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery. Camera specs hint at four lenses: a 48MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens along with a 32MP selfie camera lens on the front.

The design will likely include curved edges with the alert slider and power button along the right edge and volume controls along the left. On the bottom of the phone, consumers can expect a USB-C port for charging, a SIM tray and a speaker grill. No wireless charging specs have been made available, but the leaked information suggests marked improvements over earlier models.

OnePlus did not immediately respond to request for comment.