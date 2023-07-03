Nothing Phone 2 Gets LED Evolution In Redesign Video

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

We're weeks away from the release of the Nothing Phone 2, and its design has finally been revealed -- to show a very similar phone with some distinct changes.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee exclusively unveiled the design in a video earlier today with a helpful side-by-side comparison to the original Nothing Phone 1 released in June 2022. The sneak peek didn't reveal any changes in the software, and concerned the look of the upcoming phone -- which inherited the flat-sided iPhone-esque look of the original Nothing Phone 1 -- and an update on the light-up glyph design on the back.

Aside from swapping out the old phone's black rear cover for a gray one, the biggest change to the Nothing Phone 2's design is in the LEDs, which are still in the same general glyph shape as the original, but split apart into many smaller ones. To wit, the Nothing Phone 1 had 12 LEDS on the back, while the new one has 33, which can still be programmed using the phone's software, Brownlee said.

Nothing seems to have focused on these LEDs, as 16 of the 33 are located in one long arc near the top of the back cover, which can be programmed as a progress bar -- for instance, if you turn the volume up and down using the buttons on the phone's side, the bar fills and depletes, respectively. You can also set a timer and watch the arc darken bit by bit. Nothing plans to open this functionality up for notifications by third parties, Brownlee said, with signups from ride-sharing app Uber and India-based restaurant app Zomato so far.

You can do more with other parts of the glyph, like keeping one strip lit until you address notifications or programming a sequential light-up pattern as your own custom ringtone.

And that's it for reveals about the Nothing Phone 2, but fans won't have long to wait to discover the rest, as Nothing set a July 11 launch date for its next big smartphone -- which has already been confirmed to be getting a US release.

