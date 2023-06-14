The Nothing Phone 2 Finally Teases a Launch Date

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Nothing Phone 2, the next version of Nothing's phone, will launch July 11, the company said in a teaser posted Tuesday on Twitter. The teaser encourages people to "come to the bright side" and points to Nothing's website.

The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be a more high-end phone than the first version. Nothing has already confirmed it'll include Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Watch this: Nothing Phone 1 Is a Superb, Affordable Phone 07:53

The phone brand, which was launched by OnePlus founder Carl Pei in 2020, is relatively new to the market but has already gained attention for its affordable price and design. Pei tweeted Tuesday that the next operating system, Nothing OS 2.0, will also be launching to Nothing Phone 1 users by the end of August.

CNET's Andrew Lanxon admired the Nothing Phone 1, a 5G device, for its "unique, flashy design" and "solid processor and camera performance."

On the Nothing 1's £399 price point, Lanxon said, "It's a low price, but what you get is a phone that feels like a premium product."

Will the Nothing Phone 2 be available in the US?

Unlike its predecessor, the Phone 2 will launch in the US alongside its release in the UK and Europe. There's no word yet on what price point it will be offered at, or whether you'll be able to get the phone through a carrier.

While the Nothing 1 did not launch in the US, you can get your hands on a beta of the company's first phone for $299. However, CNET's Mike Sorrentino said that just because you can, doesn't mean you should. The phone mainly supports 4G, limiting carrier compatibility, and some apps may not function properly with the beta.

