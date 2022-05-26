Give Your Devices a Touch of Class at Nomad's Memorial Day Sale

Nomad accessories bring a sense of old-school style to many of your cutting-edge devices. The company produces a massive array of phone cases, wallets, smartwatch bands, charging hubs and more. Right now, you can grab some new gear during the brand's sprawling Memorial Day sale. Now through May 30, you'll save $15 on any order of $50 or more when you use promo code MEMORIAL15 at checkout.

This offer is good on all Nomad products sitewide, so you've got plenty of sleek accessories to choose from. If you're looking for a case for an iPhone 13, but don't want to sacrifice style for protection, you can pick up this . It starts at $60 and insulates devices against drops of up to 10 feet. Or, if you're looking to add personality to your Apple Watch, grab this timeless in silver or graphite for $150. And if you're looking for a simple, compact all-in-one way to charge your devices, nab the for $150. It features a dock for your phone and smartwatch and boasts fast 15-watt charging speeds.

You'll find tons of other stylish Nomad gear on sale, too, including laptop sleeves, headphone cases, charging cables and apparel.

CNET's David Carnoy is a longtime fan of Nomad's cases, describing them as "swanky" and "pretty slick" in his roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases.

