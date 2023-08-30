Mark Your Calendars: Google's Pixel 8 Event Date Revealed

Google on Wednesday sent out invites to an event on Oct. 4 where it'll unveil the latest additions to its "Pixel portfolio of devices." The in-person "Made by Google" event is set to take place in New York City at 10 a.m. ET.

Though Google didn't name any specific devices, the event is expected to include the reveal of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Google has released a next-gen Pixel phone every fall since 2016.

The invites didn't give away any details, but there are already rumors swirling around the expected Pixel 8 lineup. The phones could have an improved ultrawide camera, and Google may add new AI-powered features to its camera system. The phones will also likely see some display and design tweaks, but the changes are expected to be subtle.

One of the more interesting rumors is that the Pixel 8 Pro might include a contactless thermometer feature that could be used to determine if you're running a fever.

It's also possible Google uses the event to unveil the Pixel Watch 2, the next generation of its smartwatch. The watch is rumored to feature better battery life and new health-tracking features.

Google's Pixel 7 lineup was well received, with both the Pixel 7 Pro and more affordable Pixel 7A earning spots on CNET's best phones list for 2023. Google also earlier this year launched its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold. CNET phone expert Lisa Eadicicco says Google may need make some noticeable upgrades in order for the Pixel 8 to stand out from the company's other phones.

Google's invites came out just a day after Apple set the date for its iPhone 15 reveal, which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 12 at the company's Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.