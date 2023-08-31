Google Kills Pixel Pass Subscription, Which Bundled Phone, Services

Pixel Pass is no more. Google is discontinuing the subscription program that offered a Pixel phone and access to a variety of Google services for a single monthly charge. The company officially stopped offering Pixel Pass for new purchases and renewals as of Tuesday.

The news comes a couple of months before the subscription runs through for its earliest customers and in the lead-up to the company's October Made by Google event, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Google first launched its Pixel Pass subscription, which spread out the cost of the phone and services over two years, in 2021. The subscription provided either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, paired with services such as Google Play Pass, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, among others. CNET found at the time that the packages would save $76 (Pixel 6) and $186 (Pixel 6 Pro) over the two-year period, if people were using all the services that came as part of the subscription.

According to Google's help site, Pixel Pass is no longer offered for new Pixel purchases or renewal. Existing subscribers can continue with their subscription for the remainder of the two years from the date they signed up. After that, people can still upgrade their Pixel device, but they won't be able to renew their Pixel Pass subscription.

Google didn't say specifically why it's ending Pixel Pass, but it said it'll "evaluate offers based on customer feedback and provide different ways for them to access the best of Google."

The company also isn't issuing refunds, because it's "committed to fulfilling our promise for the full 2 year term on the Pixel Pass subscription," according to the help site. Google said it'll issue a $100 loyalty reward credit to all active subscribers.

Pixel Pass subscribers can get more details on Google's help site. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

For more on upcoming Pixel devices, check out all the major rumors about Google's next phone and what the company needs to do to take the Pixel Watch to the next level.