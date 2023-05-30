Google's Next Pixel Watch Could Have a Better Battery Life

The next generation of the Pixel Watch, Google's smartwatch, will feature better battery life, some health-tracking features and more, 9to5Google reported Tuesday.

The expected Pixel Watch 2, which 9to5Google reports will likely be announced this fall, has a battery life that'll give watch-wearers over a day of use with the "always-on" display. This is compared to the original Pixel Watch, which won a CNET Editors' Choice Award last year, and offers roughly a day's worth of battery life with the display turned off.

The report adds that the new Pixel Watch will have health-tracking features that mirror the Fitbit Sense 2. While it's not totally clear which wellness features the newer Pixel Watch will adopt, the Sense 2 notably includes stress-tracking sensors that measure continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA).

What's more, the Pixel Watch 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, 9to5Google reports.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.