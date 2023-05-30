Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Google's Next Pixel Watch Could Have a Better Battery Life

Fitbit-like health sensors may also be coming to the rumored Pixel Watch 2, according to a report.

Jessica Rendall
Jessica Rendall
Google Pixel Watch front view in silver

Google's first Pixel Watch.

 Google

The next generation of the Pixel Watch, Google's smartwatch, will feature better battery life, some health-tracking features and more, 9to5Google reported Tuesday.

The expected Pixel Watch 2, which 9to5Google reports will likely be announced this fall, has a battery life that'll give watch-wearers over a day of use with the "always-on" display. This is compared to the original Pixel Watch, which won a CNET Editors' Choice Award last year, and offers roughly a day's worth of battery life with the display turned off. 

The report adds that the new Pixel Watch will have health-tracking features that mirror the Fitbit Sense 2. While it's not totally clear which wellness features the newer Pixel Watch will adopt, the Sense 2 notably includes stress-tracking sensors that measure continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA). 

What's more, the Pixel Watch 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, 9to5Google reports. 

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In the meantime, learn about the high bar we've set for the next Pixel Watch, our list of all the best Android smartwatches -- and our guide on how to choose the best smartwatch for you -- and our review of Google's flagship phone

