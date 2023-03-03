Let Apple's Reader Mode Save You From Those Annoying Ads

It can be challenging to read a news article, a short story or really anything in Safari on your iPhone. Advertisements, banners and autoplaying videos are now commonplace on most websites, and they all make it difficult to concentrate.

To help with your focus, Apple introduced Reader mode to Safari over a decade ago, to clear away these distractions. When enabled, Reader reorganizes a webpage so that you see only relevant text and images, and so it's easier to get through whatever you're reading.

If you regularly read in your iPhone browser and don't use Reader, you really should give it a try. In this story we'll show you how to quickly enable the productivity feature in two ways, so that you can focus on reading what's most important to you.

Turn on Reader mode in Safari with a single tap

In Safari, navigate to whatever it is you're reading, whether it's a trending news story or an in-depth feature. Now all you need to do is press down on the AA icon -- which sits to the left of the search bar at the top of the page -- for a second or so, and Reader will be enabled.

If Reader is not compatible with the page you're currently on, nothing will happen, except for a tiny buzz of haptic feedback on your finger. This usually happens with search engine results (for example, Google) and home pages with multiple article links.

To turn off Read, press down on the AA icon once again.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Automatically turn on Reader mode for your favorite websites

Turning Reader on with a single press is fast, but there's an even quicker way to get rid of distractions. With a few taps, you can enable Reader automatically for not only a single article but every compatible webpage on your favorite website.

For this to work, make your way to any page on the website you want to enable Reader for in Safari. Now, tap (don't long-press) the AA icon in the top left and then tap the Website Settings in the list that appears. A few website-specific settings will appear: Toggle Use Reader Automatically. Now, anytime you visit that website, Reader will automatically turn on after the web page finishes loading.

If you want to turn off Reader, you can either tap AA > Hide Reader (Reader will reappear if you refresh the page) or toggle off the Use Reader Automatically setting to turn it off permanently.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

