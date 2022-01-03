Sarah Tew/CNET

The iPhone ( ) is immensely popular, in large part thanks to features like FaceTime and Siri, but it's the smaller, lesser-known features that iOS has to offer -- like its hidden trackpad -- that help make Apple's device a pleasure to use.

Usually when you're writing a long text message or an email, you use your finger to move the cursor and go back to any area of text you want to edit. A magnifying bubble appears underneath your fingertip anytime you do this, enlarging the text so that it's easier to navigate.

However, if you find it difficult to move your cursor so precisely with your finger, iOS offers another option. In this guide we'll show you the hidden trackpad that lives within your keyboard, so that you can more easily move your cursor and make edits to your text on the iPhone.

How to unlock your iPhone's hidden trackpad

Here's how to discover the iPhone's trackpad.

1. Anywhere you've written a block of text, bring up your keyboard and press your finger down on the space key until the keyboard goes blank.

You should feel a bit of haptic feedback and see the cursor enlarge for a second, meaning you can now use the keyboard as a trackpad.

2. With your finger still pressed down, move it around the entire keyboard to move your cursor, just like you would on your Mac's trackpad.

3. To place the cursor, simply lift your finger off the screen. You can then use any of the other keys, like delete, to make any edits in the text. If you want to move the cursor once again, press your finger down on the space key to bring up the hidden trackpad.

Check out the video below to see the hidden feature in action.

This iPhone hack makes editing text on your phone SO much easier. pic.twitter.com/gp5rCN3lyn — CNET (@CNET) December 23, 2021

