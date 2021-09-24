Lego Star Wars Battles brings intergalactic tower defense to Apple Arcade

TT Games

On Friday, Apple Arcade released Lego Star Wars Battles, a new tower-defense style game with a card deck twist, from Warner Bros. Games and TT Games Brighton in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Apple Arcade passed its two year anniversary on Sept. 19, and this addition brings the total game count of Apple's mobile gaming subscription service to 215 titles.

Lego Star Wars Battles, an Apple Arcade exclusive, lets you play for the light or dark side of the Force in real time, PvP multiplayer battles with all the nostalgic goodness of Lego toys. Ahead of the game's release, the TT Games Brighton team showed off a demo of the game on Discord. According to the developers, Lego Star Wars Battles was born out of a collective love for epic Star Wars movie fights and a desire to bring those contests to life.

The action-strategy game features Star Wars content from the classic original films, the prequels and new eras with iconic characters like Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Cassian Andor and Yoda, as well as porgs and BB-9E. We aren't expecting to see any crossover from the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, though.

TT Games

The developers wanted to bring the humor and charm of Lego to the game and sought inspiration from the Lego movies. While playing, you'll see details like thumbprints and scratches on some of the characters. Players will also see gorgeous real-time lighting, shadows and reflections when playing, as well as falling rain. The developers also employed real-time physics to make the explosions more satisfying whenever you destroy a tower.

You'll collect characters with unique abilities, along with troops and vehicles, as you play and build up your light- and dark-side card decks. Lego Star Wars Battles also includes multiple planets to play on, like Hoth, Naboo, Geonosis, Scarif and more.

The game's objective is to strategically deploy troops on the battlefield and take out the enemy's base ship. You'll gain ground in a fight by building towers to defend your base and capture the enemy's territory. Lego Star Wars Battles includes different tower types, like the Droid Factory or Ewok Tower. If you've got more towers than the enemy at the end of a match, you win. Mixing and matching your towers rewards you with fresh gameplay, deck archetypes and more.

Since you can play for the light and dark side in different matches, you'll want to keep both decks in tip-top strategic shape. To keep the game balanced, there's always a counter for any deck you've constructed, according to TT Games.

TT Games

Lego Star Wars Battles is free of in-app purchases and paywalls, and the game offers a consistent stream of rewards, unit card upgrades and rewards for players. You can access and upgrade cards, champions and tokens in the shop, but you won't need to open your wallet to progress through the game. Instead of using your real-life cash for extras, it's only through gameplay that you'l unlock upgrades and the like. Free cards are offered daily in the shop as well. In addition, Lego Star Wars Battles makes previous planets replayable, with new content and milestones to achieve.

In addition, players can take advantage of monthly events and prizes; future updates to the game; and unique game modes to enhance matches.

You can play matches against the game's AI or with one or two friends with a network connection. The team says it hopes the game is popular enough that you rarely interact with the AI. Lego Star Wars Battles supports native touch screen controls or external controller support.

Lego Star Wars Battles joins Apple Arcade's other Lego content like Lego Builder's Journey, from Light Brick, and Lego Brawls, from Lego and Red Games.

You can check out Apple Arcade's extensive gaming catalog, with more games added almost every week, for $5 per month or $50 annually. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.