iPhone SE 3: What the Rumors Got Right

Following months of speculation, the third-generation iPhone SE finally made its grand entrance at Tuesday's "Peek Performance" Apple event, alongside new iPhone 13 colors, an upgraded iPad Air and more (here's everything announced at today's Apple event). The iPhone SE 3 sports the same iPhone 8 body as the 2020 iPhone SE, but features a few upgrades -- like the addition of 5G support and Apple's A15 chip -- that brings the affordable iPhone into 2022.

Before the iPhone SE 3's announcement, we followed the ever-churning rumor mill for details about what the new iPhone SE could look like. Now that we know (most) of the third-gen iPhone SE's specs, just how good were the pre-reveal rumors and leaks anyway?

Apple The long-awaited iPhone SE (2020) successor has been announced by Apple during its March 8 "Peek Performance" event. It features Apple's A15 chip (which is the same one found in the iPhone 13 series), 5G, stronger glass and maintains the same overall design as the previous gen. Pricing for the new iPhone SE starts at $429 and preorders begin on March 11.

True: Apple's new iPhone SE was announced on March 8

Yes, as we expected, Apple unveiled the third-gen iPhone SE at its March event. The new iPhone SE will be available for preorder starting this Friday, and will go on sale for $429 on March 18.

Prior to Tuesday's Apple event, multiple analysts, leakers and reports pointed to the correct time frame for the iPhone SE 3's announcement.

On Feb. 27, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had said in his PowerOn Newsletter that Apple was expected to introduce the 5G iPhone SE at its March event. His predictions tailed those of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested that the third-gen version of the iPhone SE would appear in the first half of 2022, and TrendForce, who narrowed the iPhone SE 3's arrival to the first quarter of this year.

On March 2, iMore reported an iPhone SE 3 case listing that had a release date of March 10, which also supported the buzz of the SE 3 launching on or around the day of the Apple event.

False: The iPhone SE has Face ID

Unfortunately, there's not a new way to unlock your iPhone SE. All of Apple's current iPhones already feature Face ID except 2020's iPhone SE, and now the 2022 iPhone SE. Adding the ability to unlock your iPhone SE 3 with facial recognition would have been a coup for fans of Apple's midrange handset (especially since iOS 14.5 added an option for using Face ID while wearing a mask).

The Face ID speculation came from Gurman, who reported in July that Apple planned to bring the face scanner to all relevant products -- not only the iPhone SE, but all iPads and Macs, too. It's possible we'll have to wait a little longer for Face ID to make its way to Apple's budget iPhone.

True: The iPhone SE stayed the same size

In a world of increasingly supersize smartphones, the iPhone SE has claimed bestseller status thanks in part to its diminutive size as well as its powerful combination of prices and features.

The first-gen iPhone SE came in a petite 4-inch frame and was lauded by CNET's Scott Stein for being "amazingly pocket-friendly" among other things. Apple's second-gen iPhone SE wasn't quite as small, but made up for it in might. (Apple equipped it with the flagship-level A13 Bionic chip, the same chip that powers each of the four iPhone 12 family members.) With the iPhone SE 3, Apple didn't change the size. The new iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch screen, just like the 2020 iPhone SE.

The size rumor came from Kuo (via MacRumors) who predicted in April that the iPhone SE 3 wouldn't get bigger or smaller.

Remember, the iPhone SE has two main audiences: budget-conscious buyers who aren't interested in paying $799 for an iPhone 13 (much less $999 for a Pro or $1,099 for a Pro Max) and those who prefer compact phones.

True: The iPhone SE kept its retro design

The iPhone SE 3 has the same iPhone 8 body as the 2020 iPhone SE, but now sports a more durable glass back and screen (just like the glass seen on theiPhone 13 family).

Although there were rumors of Apple giving the iPhone SE 3 a major makeover with an iPhone XR body, an April report by Kuo seemingly threw cold water on them. In the report, seen by MacRumors, Kuo said the third-gen iPhone SE will be similar to existing SE models, which indicated the retro design is here to stay.

Kuo's report detailed the iPhone SE's signature chunky bezels at the top and bottom, as well as a physical home button, with Touch ID, for a more tactile user experience. Like the 2016 version, the new iPhone SE also features a single camera on the phone's rear.

True: The iPhone SE got 5G support

Apple added 5G support for the iPhone SE 3. The new version is an upgrade from the 2020 iPhone SE which didn't offer this feature.

Kuo predicted this upgrade before the iPhone SE's announcement. The analyst also suggested the iPhone SE 3 would feature an incremental processor upgrade, which it received in the form of Apple's A15 chip, the same processor seen in the iPhone 13 line.

Looking ahead: Will there be an iPhone SE Plus?

Short answer: Yes, there should be. Kuo has been talking about a larger iPhone SE for some time now, first predicting a late 2021 release before pegging the launch for the first half of 2022. Tech YouTuber Jon Prosser posted on Twitter about the existence of a plus-size iPhone SE back in April 2020, and in October, display analyst Ross Young speculated that the iPhone SE Plus could be coming in 2022.

