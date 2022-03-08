How the iPhone SE 3 Could Beat the 2020 SE: Every Spec Compared

Live: Apple Event: CNET's Live Blog Starts Now iOS 15.4 Coming Russian Internet Takes a Hit Gas Prices Student Loan Payments Google Doodle Marks International Women's Day
The iPhone SE 3 could arrive today. Here's how it might measure up to its predecessor.

Apple's first event of 2022 is just a couple of hours away (here's how to watch it live), and the rumored iPhone SE 3 is widely expected to take the stage and supplant the 2020 iPhone SE

Rumors suggest that the new 2022 version of the iPhone SE will be outfitted with 5G and Apple's A15 processor, bringing it up to 2022 standards. Apart from the addition of Face ID, speculation says the phone's design will remain largely the same, with a 4.7-inch display.

Here's how the rumored specs for the expected iPhone SE 3 compare to those of the previous iPhone SE.

Rumored iPhone SE 2022 specs vs. iPhone SE 2020 specs


 iPhone SE 2022 (rumored) iPhone SE 2020
Display size, resolution 4.7-inch LCD 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels
Pixel density TBD 326ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.5x2.67x0.3 in 5.5x2.7x0.3 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 138x67x7.3 mm 138x67x7.3 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) TBD 5.22 oz; 148g
Mobile software iOS 15 iOS 13
Cameras TBD Back: 12-megapixel; front: 7-megapixel; video capture: 4K
Processor Apple A15 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Storage TBD 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Connector TBD Lightning
Special features Face ID, 5G Water-resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM, e-SIM); wireless charging; home button with Touch ID
Price off-contract (USD) $300 to 399 $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB)
Price (GBP) TBD £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB)
Price (AUD) TBD AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB)

For more on Apple's latest, check out our roundup of all the rumored features iOS 15.4 could bring to your iPhone. Plus, is the iPhone SE 2020 still a good buy in 2022?

