How the iPhone SE 3 Could Beat the 2020 SE: Every Spec Compared

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's first event of 2022 is just a couple of hours away (here's how to watch it live), and the rumored iPhone SE 3 is widely expected to take the stage and supplant the 2020 iPhone SE.

Rumors suggest that the new 2022 version of the iPhone SE will be outfitted with 5G and Apple's A15 processor, bringing it up to 2022 standards. Apart from the addition of Face ID, speculation says the phone's design will remain largely the same, with a 4.7-inch display.

Here's how the rumored specs for the expected iPhone SE 3 compare to those of the previous iPhone SE.

Rumored iPhone SE 2022 specs vs. iPhone SE 2020 specs

iPhone SE 2022 (rumored) iPhone SE 2020 Display size, resolution 4.7-inch LCD 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels Pixel density TBD 326ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.5x2.67x0.3 in 5.5x2.7x0.3 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 138x67x7.3 mm 138x67x7.3 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) TBD 5.22 oz; 148g Mobile software iOS 15 iOS 13 Cameras TBD Back: 12-megapixel; front: 7-megapixel; video capture: 4K Processor Apple A15 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Storage TBD 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Connector TBD Lightning Special features Face ID, 5G Water-resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM, e-SIM); wireless charging; home button with Touch ID Price off-contract (USD) $300 to 399 $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB) Price (GBP) TBD £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB) Price (AUD) TBD AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB)

