Apple Announces a New $429 iPhone SE with 5G, A15 Bionic Chip

On Tuesday, Apple launched a new iPhone SE (2022) at its first event of 2022. The new iPhone comes with a similar iPhone 8-style body as the iPhone SE (2020) but packs a new processor, 5G support and a slightly higher $429 price tag.

The iPhone SE (2022) is a follow up to the iPhone SE (2020) and is essentially the same body with the A15 Bionic chip that's also in the iPhone 13. The A15 chip brings faster processing speeds, Apple cites that the iPhone SE (2022) has a CPU that's 1.8x faster than the iPhone 8 and a GPU that's 2.2x faster. And while not every aspect of the new phone will use all of that power, such performance ensures years of support for new versions of iOS.

The A15 chip also brings some weighty improvements to the cameras on the iPhone SE (2022) including advanced features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion.

Despite the addition of 5G support (which can be a big drain on a phone's battery), Apple claims the iPhone Se (2022) has better battery life. Some of those improvements might come from the A15 chip and iOS 15. But I'm curious to see if Apple also included a larger battery.

iPhone SE in three beautiful colors: midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED and will be available beginning March 18th with pre orders beginning Friday March 11.

The original iPhone SE was released in 2016 and combined the body of an iPhone 5S with the internals of an iPhone 6 and cost $399. It was an unexpected hit for Apple and appealed to people who wanted a small iPhone and an affordable one.

In 2020, Apple released a new version of the iPhone SE that used an iPhone 8 body with the iPhone 11's A13 chip. The phone showed how much of an iPhone's capability comes from just the processor. Until today, the iPhone SE (2020) was the only iPhone Apple sold that have the classic iPhone design with a large forehead, chin and home button.

In addition to the new iPhone SE, Apple released two new colors for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro.

This is a breaking story.