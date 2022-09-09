iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
iPhone 14 Pro Deliveries Already Slip to October

Preorders for Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup kicked off today.

Carrie Mihalcik
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at the Apple Event
Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. 
James Martin/CNET

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are available for preorder starting Friday, and some models are already seeing delivery estimates pushed out beyond the devices' launch date on Sept. 16. 

As of Friday morning, several models of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are already seeing delivery estimates in October, according to Apple's website. 

While several models still offered the option to pick up a device on or shortly after Sept. 16 at an Apple retail store, the space black, silver and deep purple color options for the base 128GB iPhone 14 Pro all had deliver estimates of Oct. 3 or later. The gold color option had delivery estimates in late September. Some iPhone 14 Pro models in gold and deep purple with larger storage options were still available for delivery on Sept. 16. 

Delivery estimates have also shifted to October for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, in all colors and storage options, with some showing dates as late as Oct. 17.

As of now, the iPhone 14 still appears to be available for delivery on launch day in all color and storage options, according to Apple's website. The iPhone 14 Plus is also available to preorder starting today but won't be available until Oct. 7. 

Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup during an event on Wednesday, where we also saw the Apple Watch Series 8Apple Watch UltraApple Watch SE and AirPods Pro 2nd generation. While prices vary for Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup depending on the amount of storage, the iPhone 14 starts at $799, while the high-end iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

