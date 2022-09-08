From iPhone 14 to Apple Watch 8: Everything Apple Revealed at 'Far Out'

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.
As expected, we got a first look at the iPhone 14 at Apple's Wednesday event, but the new flagship phone was only the tip of the iceberg. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE and AirPods Pro 2nd generation all made an appearance yesterday. It was a lot. All will be available for preorder over the next few weeks, and some ship as soon as Sept. 16.
Apple announced the latest version of the iPhone's operating system, iOS 16, at WWDC in June, and at the "Far Out" event we saw features like Crash Detection, the Always On display and Dynamic Island in action.
Want a play-by-play, detailed summary? Check out our archived live blog.
The Plus expands to a 6.7-inch device from the standard 6.1-inch version. They've got updated head dissipation, a 1,200-nit HDR display with Dolby Vision support and come in a new shade of blue in addition to the rest. They inherit the battery life of the Max.
A new A15 Bionic chip bumps all the cores for faster performance. Apple upgraded the camera system with a larger sensor (1.9 microns) and sensor shift OIS in the 12-megapixel main camera. Apple says you'll get better results in difficult lighting, and faster, too. The new TrueDepth camera also boosts low-light photography and has faster, better focusing. Apple has introduced what it calls the Photonic Engine in software for better image processing.
Action mode improves digital image stabilization for video and uses the full sensor.
As rumored, the iPhone has gone to eSIMs -- no more physical SIMs supported in the US. It also supports crash detection, thanks to new sensors, and adds emergency SOS via satellite for when you're off the grid, thanks to new antennas and an app that helps you stay connected as the satellite moves. The latter comes free for two years.
The iPhone 14 starts at $799 (£849, AU$1,399), the Plus at $899 (£949, AU$1,579). Preorder starts Sept. 9, but the 14 ships Sept. 16 and the 14 Plus on Oct. 7.
Pro Display XDR-like specs come to the Pro screens with the Super Retina XDR. The new camera notch on the pro expands and contracts to accommodate notifications and information, which you can interact with, called the "Dynamic Island." Better brightness management and refresh rate variety is available to manage battery life, and keeps the new Always On display from being too draining.
The new 4-nanometer A16 Bionic chip is faster and requires lower power than the A15. A new Display Engine within it speeds display rendering and the updated image signal processing adds similar boosts in photo quality to the lower-end models.
A 48-megapixel sensor with support for pixel binning (4 pixels) allows for better sensitivity in low light shooting at 12-megapixel. There's a new 2x telephoto setting and a 48mm mode, plus support for 48 megapixels in ProRaw. Video also gets Action Mode and 24 frame-per-second shooting.
They come in space black and deep purple, in addition to the traditional silver and gold.
Prices start at $999 (£1,099, AU$1,749) for the Pro, $1,099 for the Pro Max (£1,199, AU$1,899). You can preorder starting Sept. 9; they're available on Sept. 16.
New watch faces, an always-on and larger display (thanks to smaller bezels), along with better durability are the highlights of the new series. There's better menstrual cycle tracking thanks to a new suite of features, including a new temperature sensor to get ovulation estimation, among other things.
There are also new safety features, such as crash detection to provide automatic notification to emergency services and contacts. It's made possible by updated motion sensing with a new gyroscope and accelerometer.
Low power mode disables some of the less necessary features, like the always-on display, to extend to a claimed 36 hours. International roaming will also be rolling out on all cell models running WatchOS 9.
And pretty new colors and bands.
Prices start at $399 (£419, AU$629), and include three months of Apple Fitness Plus for free. It's available Sept. 16, but preorders are open now. WatchOS 9 will be available starting Monday, Sept. 12.
Apple's entry-priced Watch gets bigger, faster and improved pairing for kids without iPhones, and the back case now matches the finishes. It's made of many recycled materials. It also has the same sensors as Series 8 to enable crash detection.
It's up for preorder now, shipping Sept. 16. Prices start at $249 (£259, AU$399).
"Extreme" is the watchword for this model. It's the most rugged yet, made of titanium, with a bezel to protect the display from impact. There are new bands designed for specific activities (alpine, trail and oceanic). There's a new Action button for quick physical control, plus the controls are designed to be usable when wearing gloves. An improved mic, built-in cellular, a huge battery that'll last up to 36 hours (which can be extended to as much as 60 hours via new optimization setting), plus a new complex face and night mode for better visibility are some highlights.
Inside, there's a new GPS designed for better results in city-like environments and it uses a mic array for better pickup. It's also got a ton of new apps targeting specific types of activities, like a dive computer and wayfinder system.
Apple Watch Ultra will be $799 (£849, AU$1,299), and automatically includes cellular. Preorders are open now, and the Watch Ultra will be available Sept. 23.
The H1 chip graduates to H2, and new drivers and processing offer better detail and clarity, according to Apple. Spatial audio gets a personalization option for better surround, active noise cancellation, passive noise reduction and mic noise cancellation all get a boost. Adaptive transparency will do a better job with really loud noises.
Use these headphones for up to six hours in the earbuds, plus 30 hours of charging in the case, and the case is easier to find thanks to a louder speaker. It will now support Qi charging as well.
They're $249 (£249, AU$399), available for preorder Sept. 16 and start shipping Sept. 23.