iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max Comparison: Price, Size, Battery and More Specs

Apple's entire iPhone 14 line -- including the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- are now available to purchase. And with a wide price range starting at $799 (£849, AU$1,399) for the iPhone 14 going all the way up to $1,099 for the Pro Max, you may want to be able to see what the differences are between all the models. This especially could be the case if you are having a harder time finding the iPhone 14 Pro during a shortage.

The biggest additions to the 2022 iPhone line include new cameras, the iPhone 14 Plus (a larger non-Pro model) and a redesigned notch known as the Dynamic Island for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The lineup is also the first to omit a physical SIM card slot on its US models, instead opting for an eSIM when activating service with a wireless carrier. Plus, it's the first iPhone lineup to include satellite communication for emergency calls when cellular service isn't available.

While several of these new features are available across the lineup, there are a number of differences (and prices) for each model. We've rounded them up in this specs chart, so you can directly compare what's available.

The new iPhone lineup was just one part of Apple's fall product reveal, with the company also debuting three new Apple Watch models with the $249 Apple Watch SE, $399 Apple Watch Series 8 and the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. The AirPods Pro also received a 2022 update, with Apple claiming longer battery life and improved noise canceling for the same $249 price as the original.