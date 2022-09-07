Apple's New AirPods Pro 2 Improve Sound Quality and Noise Canceling

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The long-rumored second-gen AirPods Pro -- or AirPods Pro 2, as everyone will likely call them -- are official. Apple just unveiled its latest noise-canceling true wireless headphones as part of its "Far Out" iPhone 14 event. They're available for preorder on Friday and will ship starting Sept. 23 for $249 (£249, AU$399).

The new AirPods Pro follow the original noise-canceling model that debuted in October 2019. They're powered by Apple's new H2 chip, which delivers more processing power while being more energy efficient (according to Apple). The new chip, combined with new low-distortion drivers, allows for improved sound that should offer better clarity and depth. The noise canceling is also improved -- Apple says the new AirPods have "double" the noise canceling of the original AirPods Pro.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Lord/CNET Preorders for the 2022 AirPods Pro model open on Sept. 9 with the first sets of the new earbud beginning to ship on Sept. 23.

The transparency mode is also enhanced and adapts to ambient noise you encounter and there's a new personalized spatial audio feature along with touch swipe controls on the stems to add to the pinch controls.

Battery life is now up to 6 hours on a single charge (up from 5) and the case gives you an additional four charges. Additionally, the case now has a built-in speaker, which allows it to play sounds for use with Apple's precision Find My feature.

The AirPods Pro 2 join the (non-Pro) AirPods 3 earbuds and AirPods Max full-size headphones in Apple's wireless headphone line, and compete directly with headphones from the Beats brand, which Apple also owns.

AirPods Pro 2 key features

Same design as previous AirPods Pro

Powered by Apple H2 chip

Improved sound with new low-distortion drivers

Improved noise canceling (Apple says double the amount of ANC)

Adaptive transparency mode

Personalized spatial audio

The charging case now has a built-in speaker on the bottom that allows it to play a sound using Precision Find My feature

Runs on 6 hours of battery with an extra 24 hours in charging case (1 hour more than the original AirPods Pro)

Touch swipe controls added to pinch controls on stems

Can now charge with Apple Watch charger along with Qi wireless chargers

Lanyard can be connected to case

Price: $249, £249, AU$399

Ship date: Sept. 23 (available for preorder Sept. 9)



This is a developing story. We'll update it as additional details become available.

