iOS 17 Could Make Your Locked iPhone Screen an Apple Smart Home Display

Calendar appointments and weather would reportedly be shown horizontally on your locked phone much like on a smart home display.
The next software updates for iPhones could come with a feature that lets you view more items on your locked phone screen, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Apple's upcoming iOS 17 would reportedly feature a smart display setting that shows things like calendar appointments, weather and notifications.
The display would appear horizontally and resemble a smart home display like those sold by Amazon and Google while your phone is locked and lying unused on your desk or nightstand, Bloomberg said, citing unidentified sources. It'll have a "dark background with bright text," the report says, so that you can easily read the information.
While Apple last year launched lock screen widgets on iPhones and a customizable lock screen under iOS 16, the smart home-esque display would be a different experience, potentially giving you information without you having to touch your phone.
A similar horizontal smart display would reportedly come to iPads at a later date.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the news will reportedly be revealed at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference next month.
Apple's WWDC event will kick off with a keynote on June 5, where it's expected the tech giant will unveil iOS 17, an AR/VR mixed-reality headset and possibly a new MacBook Air. You'll be able to watch WWDC online as well as on the Apple TV app.
