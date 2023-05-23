Apple Opens WWDC With Keynote June 5, as Rumors Point to AR/VR Headset Reveal

Apple has confirmed it will kick off this year's Worldwide Developers Conference, set for June 5-9, with a keynote address on the first day at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The WWDC keynote will take place at the tech giant's Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, and be available to watch online as well as on the Apple TV app.

Apple traditionally uses its WWDC keynote speech to show off new features coming to its software, which are then generally released as free updates in the fall. This year that's expected to include iOS 17, as well as updates to iPadOS, MacOS and WatchOS. However, the company may have more than software to show off this year.

After years of rumors and speculation, Apple's mixed-reality headset will reportedly make its debut at WWDC. The headset is expected to incorporate elements of both augmented reality, which lays digital images over real-world environments, and virtual reality. The headset is rumored to have high-end features with a slim visor design and external battery back. It's expected to cost as much as $3,000, but Apple may position the headset as a foot in the door rather than its final form.

Apple may also show off a new 15-inch MacBook Air as well as a new top-of-the-line Mac Pro. The Mac Pro will reportedly run on a chip called the M2 Ultra processor -- likely the successor to the M1 Ultra -- that has 24 CPU cores, 76 graphics cores and 192GB of memory.