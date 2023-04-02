WWDC 2023: When to Expect Apple's iOS 17 Reveal

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is coming up soon. The iPhone maker revealed Wednesday that the event will kick off on June 5. The annual developer confab will showcase Apple's latest software, including advancements to its iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS operating systems.

At WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 17, the next version of its software for iPhones, which could launch alongside the expected iPhone 15 later this year. Apple could also unveil its long-rumored AR/VR headset at WWDC. The new mixed-reality device was reportedly demoed to executives this month.

The conference will take place online from June 5 to June 9 and is free for developers to attend. Apple will hold an in-person event at its Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, for its keynote and state of the union presentations on the first day.

At WWDC 2022 last June, Apple revealed iOS 16, a redesign for its MacBook line of laptops using the M2 chip, MacOS Ventura, and WatchOS 9.