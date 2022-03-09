In iOS 15.4, You Can Finally Use Face ID to Unlock Your iPhone With a Mask On

Patrick Holland/CNET

If you own an iPhone, you may use Face ID to unlock your phone or to use Apple Pay. But the pandemic has rendered Face ID practically useless in public because it just doesn't work when you're wearing a mask, which covers up nearly half your face.

Usually that leaves you with one of two options: Keep your mask on and enter your passcode manually or pull your mask off and get Face ID to work that way. Neither choice is perfect, which is why Apple's forthcoming iPhone software update is an improvement. Thanks to iOS 15.4, arriving next week, you can finally use Face ID with your mask on.

As long as you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 running iOS 15.4, you can easily go into your phone's settings and toggle on the new setting, which uses the features around your eyes to authenticate that it's really you even with a mask on.

However, if you own an older iPhone model or simply don't want to update to iOS 15.4 just yet, there's another way to unlock your iPhone with a mask on -- using your Apple Watch. Check out both methods in the story below.

How to use Face ID with a mask

This new feature is exclusive to iOS 15.4 ‌‌and is only available on the iPhone 12‌‌, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. If you have both the software and hardware, do the following to use Face ID with a mask:

1. On your iPhone, open the Settings app.

2. Next, go into Face ID & Passcode and enter your passcode.

3. Toggle on Use Face ID With a Mask.

4. On the next page, choose the Use Face ID With a Mask option.

5. Set up Face ID with your mask on.

Setting up Face ID with a mask on works pretty much the same as setting up regular Face ID, except that there's a focus on authenticating the unique features around your eyes. Once that's set, which will take about a minute or so, you'll be able to unlock your iPhone while masked (and unmasked).

How to use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone

If you don't have iOS 15.4 or an iPhone 12 or 13, you can still unlock your iPhone with a mask on using your Apple Watch. For this to work, you'll need to be running iOS 14.5 or later and WatchOS 7.4 or later. To set the feature up:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Select Face ID & Passcode and enter your passcode.

3. Scroll down to Unlock with Apple Watch, find your Apple Watch and toggle the feature on.

Now when you're wearing a face covering, all you have to do is hold your phone up like you normally would to unlock it with Face ID. You'll feel a haptic tap on your wrist, letting you know your watch was used to unlock your phone.

The alert on your watch is more than just an acknowledgment that your phone was unlocked, though. It includes a button to lock your phone, in case it was unlocked by someone else. It's a security feature to ensure that someone else doesn't pick up your phone and unlock it while wearing a mask. While unlikely that it will happen, it's a reassuring fallback to keep your data safer.

