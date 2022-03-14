School Mask Mandates: Only 2 US States Still Require Masks in the Classroom

Halfpoint Images

With school mask mandates expiring in California and Oregon last week, Hawaii remains the only state in the union to still require face coverings in the classroom to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Hawaii only recently announced its mask requirement in indoor venues -- bars, restaurants, movie theaters and the like -- will end on March 25.

"It's taken the entire community to get to this point -- with lowered case counts and hospitalizations," Hawaii Gov. David Inge tweeted on March 8. "We're also better at treating people who are infected, have boosters, & the CDC rates our COVID19 community level 'low.'"

Read on to learn more about mask requirements, how guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shifted and more.

Which states have school masking requirements?



Only Washington state and Hawaii still require students, staff and visitors to wear face masks in public schools.



Washington, DC, officially ended its school mask mandate on March 8.



California schools no longer require masks as of March 11 -- the same day that Oregon's mask mandate expired. Individual California school districts can now determine their own guidelines: San Diego Unified, for example, announced that masks will be required until April 4.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has said that school masking requirements will expire on March 21, along with the public masking mandate.

Hawaii is now the only state without a projected end date for school mask requirements, although officials lifted an outdoor mask mandate on school campuses last week.

Which states still require masks indoors?



Indoor masking requirements in Washington and Oregon expired on March 11. Hawaii's mask mandate for indoor settings will end on March 25.

Connecticut still maintains an indoor mask requirement for unvaccinated residents.

What are the CDC's mask recommendations?

The CDC updated its mask recommendations in early March: While it still recommends people in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission wear masks indoors, it's taking a more "holistic" approach that evaluates new infections and hospitalizations, as well as ICU bed occupancy rates.

You can look up your own county's community COVID level with the CDC's COVID-19 County Check tool.

The CDC has said that people outdoors generally do not need to wear masks, regardless of community COVID level, unless they are in extended close contact with other people.

What is the federal mask mandate?

The US national mask mandate requires those traveling by train, bus, airplane or other public transportation to wear masks while doing so. The rules went into effect with an executive order from President Joe Biden in January 2021. The mandate was originally supposed to expire on Jan. 18, 2022 -- it was extended to March 18 during the omicron surge and now has been extended again to April 18.

In a joint statement with the Transportation Security Administration, the CDC announced that it would use the next month to "work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor."

What is the World Health Organization's position on masks?



The World Health Organization's current guidance is that wearing a well-fitting mask that covers the nose and mouth is recommended indoors in areas with poor ventilation or where social distancing cannot be maintained, "irrespective of vaccination status or history of prior infection."

