Grab a Pair of Bose Sports Earbuds for $119 (Save $30)

If you have an active lifestyle or like to listen to music and podcasts while you work out, you're going to want to invest in a pair of wireless earbuds that can handle a little sweat and won't be jostled easily. Bose Sport Earbuds are a cut above much of the competition and landed a spot on our roundup of the best earbuds and headphones for working out in 2023 thanks to their secure fit and impressive sound. Normally $149, Amazon has slashed the price by 20%, meaning you can get a pair for just $119 right now. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

These true wireless earbuds from Bose are built with an active lifestyle in mind. They're IPX4-rated weather- and sweat-resistant, which makes them durable enough for your workout sessions, and they come with three different tip sizes so you can customize your fit. These buds also have a beamforming microphone array for voice calling as well as touch controls that let you pause, play, answer calls, manage volume and more. Plus, Bose Sports Earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices and boast a solid Bluetooth connection with a range up to 30 feet. You'll get up to five hours of battery life per charge with these buds, as well as good sound quality, but it's worth noting that these earbuds do not offer noise cancellation, so if that's a feature you're looking for, you may want to opt for a different pair.

