X

The Google Pixel 8A Looks Slick in All These Colors

The Pixel 8A bears a resemblance to the pricier Pixel 8. Here's a closer look.

Lisa Eadicicco
Lisa Eadicicco is a senior editor for CNET covering mobile devices. She has been writing about technology for almost a decade. Prior to joining CNET, Lisa served as a senior tech correspondent at Insider covering Apple and the broader consumer tech industry. She was also previously a tech columnist for Time Magazine and got her start as a staff writer for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.
See full bio
James Martin Managing Editor, Photography
James Martin is the Managing Editor of Photography at CNET. His photos capture technology's impact on society - from the widening wealth gap in San Francisco, to the European refugee crisis and Rwanda's efforts to improve health care. From the technology pioneers of Google and Facebook, photographing Apple's Steve Jobs and Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai, to the most groundbreaking launches at Apple and NASA, his is a dream job for any documentary photography and journalist with a love for technology. Exhibited widely, syndicated and reprinted thousands of times over the years, James follows the people and places behind the technology changing our world, bringing their stories and ideas to life.
Expertise Photojournalism | Portrait photography | Behind-the-scenes Credentials
  • 2021 Graphis Photography Awards, Gold Award, Journalism, 'The Doorway' Graphis Photography Awards, Silver Award, Portrait, 'Cast of film '1917'' Graphis Photography Awards, Silver Award, Environmental, 'Upper Lola Montez' ND Awards, Architecture, 'Taj Mah
See full bio
Lisa Eadicicco
James Martin
Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
1 of 15 James Martin/CNET

The Pixel 8A is Google's newest budget phone. It launches on May 14 for $499. 

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
2 of 15 James Martin/CNET

The Pixel 8A comes in four colors (from left to right): obsidian (black), aloe (green), porcelain (white) and bay (blue). 

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
3 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Similar to last year's Pixel 7A, the Pixel 8A has a 6.1-inch display.

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
4 of 15 James Martin/CNET

But Google increased the refresh rate so that it can reach up to 120Hz. 

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
5 of 15 James Martin/CNET

The Pixel 8A's screen should also be brighter than the Pixel 7A's, since it can reach up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. 

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
6 of 15 James Martin/CNET

The camera, however, is very similar to the Pixel 7A's. There's a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. 

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
7 of 15 James Martin/CNET

The Pixel 8A has softer, rounded edges similar to the Pixel 8, which is a slight departure from the boxier Pixel 7A. 

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
8 of 15 James Martin/CNET

The side of the device has a matte-metallic finish. 

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
9 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Here's another look at the Pixel 8A's edges. 

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
10 of 15 James Martin/CNET

The phone runs on Google's Tensor G3 processor, the same chip that powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. 

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
11 of 15 James Martin/CNET

The back of the phone also has a matte finish, unlike the glossy Pixel 7A. 

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
12 of 15 James Martin/CNET

This makes it feel a bit more premium, and it fits in nicely with the rest of the Pixel 8 lineup. 

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
13 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Google is also bringing certain AI features to the A-series for the first time with the Pixel 8A, such as Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser. Best Take combines data from multiple group photos so that you can choose a different facial expression. Audio Magic Eraser subdues unwanted sounds in video recordings. 

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
14 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Overall, the Pixel 8A seems like a solid option for Pixel fans looking to spend no more than $500 on a new phone. But we'll know more once we've had a chance to test it. 

Google's Pixel 8A mobile phone
15 of 15 James Martin/CNET

For more details on the Pixel 8A, check out CNET's full story. 

More Galleries

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera
A houseplant

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera

20 Photos
Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra
magic-v2-2024-foldable-1383

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra

10 Photos
The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum
Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum

23 Photos
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design
The Galaxy S24 Ultra in multiple colors

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design

23 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About

18 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos