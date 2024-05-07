The Google Pixel 8A Looks Slick in All These Colors

The Pixel 8A is Google's newest budget phone. It launches on May 14 for $499.
The Pixel 8A comes in four colors (from left to right): obsidian (black), aloe (green), porcelain (white) and bay (blue).
Similar to last year's Pixel 7A, the Pixel 8A has a 6.1-inch display.
But Google increased the refresh rate so that it can reach up to 120Hz.
The Pixel 8A's screen should also be brighter than the Pixel 7A's, since it can reach up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.
The camera, however, is very similar to the Pixel 7A's. There's a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.
The Pixel 8A has softer, rounded edges similar to the Pixel 8, which is a slight departure from the boxier Pixel 7A.
The side of the device has a matte-metallic finish.
Here's another look at the Pixel 8A's edges.
The phone runs on Google's Tensor G3 processor, the same chip that powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
The back of the phone also has a matte finish, unlike the glossy Pixel 7A.
This makes it feel a bit more premium, and it fits in nicely with the rest of the Pixel 8 lineup.
Google is also bringing certain AI features to the A-series for the first time with the Pixel 8A, such as Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser. Best Take combines data from multiple group photos so that you can choose a different facial expression. Audio Magic Eraser subdues unwanted sounds in video recordings.
Overall, the Pixel 8A seems like a solid option for Pixel fans looking to spend no more than $500 on a new phone. But we'll know more once we've had a chance to test it.
For more details on the Pixel 8A, check out CNET's full story.