Go Adventuring With a Trendy Cat in This Apple Arcade Game

Apple Arcade's latest game lets you explore the world with your jet-setting, fashionable pet cat. The gaming service added My Talking Angela 2 Plus to its library on Friday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases (hence this version being called "My Talking Angela 2 Plus" on the App Store).

This game was developed by Outfit7 Limited, the studio behind other pet simulators like My Talking Tom.

In My Talking Angela 2 Plus, you and Angela go on adventures together around her hometown, as well as cities like Paris and New York Kitty, sorry, New York City. You and Angela also play mini-games, like one where you swipe to chop items on your screen, similar to the classic title Fruit Ninja, to win rewards you can use to buy new clothes and decorations for your home.

But you also have to take care of Angela like you would any other cat. As you play, Angela will get hungry and need a snack, or have to go potty. Then, after a long day, she'll get tired and need a cat nap.

You can access this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.