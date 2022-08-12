Take Care of a Precocious Cat in My Talking Tom on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added virtual pet game My Talking Tom to its catalog of titles on Friday. In the game, you adopt a cat, give it a name and take care of it. Make sure Tom's needs are met and that he's happy, fed and well-rested.

Taking care of Tom is far cry from what you'd experience with a real cat. Tom stands on his hind legs, snoozes in his own human bed and grins sheepishly while using a real toilet -- this animation particularly verges on being too realistic.

My Talking Tom also includes mini games like bubble shooter, 2048 and Flappy Tom, as well as memory and matching activities. The more you play, the more in-game coins, diamonds and keys you earn to unlock prizes and accessories for Tom.

The game asks for access to your device's microphone early on in the game. This is so Tom can actually "talk" to you and repeat words you say. You can choose to leave the microphone off and still enjoy other aspects on the game.

My Talking Tom is also available in the App Store for players who aren't subscribed to Apple Arcade, but you'll encounter ads and in-app purchases with this version. Outfit7, the studio behind the game, also have multiple apps featuring Tom and other talking animals.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.