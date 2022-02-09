Samsung Unpacked live blog: Watch the Samsung Galaxy S22 unveil here
Samsung Unpacked is where we'll see the Samsung Galaxy S22 range unveiled, but we expect more surprises as the company takes the stage to potentially reveal more phones, tablets, and mobile products.
It isn't quite spring, but that isn't stopping Samsung from kicking off one of its biggest events of the year to announce its next Galaxy phone. This year, the company's new phones, expected to fall under the banner of Samsung Galaxy S22. Sometimes the company has other surprise reveals planned as well.
We're expecting three phones from Samsung this year: The Samsung Galaxy S22, the larger Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the top-spec'd Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. But we could see other devices debut today since Samsung often uses its Unpacked event to reveal top-end tablets, mid-range phones, earbuds and other accessories to round out its mobile offerings.
That said, we aren't expecting any foldables to grace the Unpacked stage – the premium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 only debuted in August 2021, so we wouldn't expect to see their successors. We wouldn't rule out a tease of new foldables, especially given the radical foldable concept devices we saw Samsung show off at CES 2022, but don't get your hopes up for one to hit the market this year.
Samsung's event marks the unofficial kickoff of new phone season, which will shift into high gear with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month. MWC organizers are hoping to keep at least part of the show in person, after the CES, or Consumer Electronics Show, was held both online and on the ground in Las Vegas last month.
While it's still an online-only event, we're eagerly anticipating the handsets coming in this Unpacked, which will set the baseline for 2022's best phones.
We're covering Samsung Unpacked live as it happens, so scroll down for our latest updates and expert commentary on everything shown at the event.
Also expected: Galaxy Tab S8
In addition to the Samsung Galaxy S22 range, the other device we're expecting is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.
A rumor has suggested the brand's next flagship tablet will come in an 11-inch base model, a larger 12.4-inch Tab S8 Plus, and a new 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra. We're not sure what's coming in the new edition to warrant the 'Ultra' name, nor what's been improved in the new tablet line, but we also heard all models will get Wi-Fi 6E and go on sale Feb. 25.
How to watch Samsung Unpacked
Good morning! We're gearing up for Samsung Unpacked, where we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones officially revealed along with a few other surprises.
The event is an online-only event, but there are plenty of ways to watch. The Samsung Unpacked start time is 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, and we expect it to last around an hour. You can watch the event on YouTube, Samsung's website and even the metaverse, if that's your fancy. See our full article for details, and stay here for updates:
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Unpacked event is today: How to watch it live
Galaxy S22 lineup expected
We're expecting to see the Galaxy S22 lineup at today's event. But Samsung just launched the Galaxy S21 FE in January. So one of the big questions is whether the Galaxy S22 lineup will make the S21 FE feel obsolete already.