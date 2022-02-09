Samsung Unpacked live blog: Watch the Samsung Galaxy S22 unveil here

It isn't quite spring, but that isn't stopping Samsung from kicking off one of its biggest events of the year to announce its next Galaxy phone. This year, the company's new phones, expected to fall under the banner of Samsung Galaxy S22. Sometimes the company has other surprise reveals planned as well.

We're expecting three phones from Samsung this year: The Samsung Galaxy S22, the larger Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the top-spec'd Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. But we could see other devices debut today since Samsung often uses its Unpacked event to reveal top-end tablets, mid-range phones, earbuds and other accessories to round out its mobile offerings.

That said, we aren't expecting any foldables to grace the Unpacked stage – the premium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 only debuted in August 2021, so we wouldn't expect to see their successors. We wouldn't rule out a tease of new foldables, especially given the radical foldable concept devices we saw Samsung show off at CES 2022, but don't get your hopes up for one to hit the market this year.

Samsung's event marks the unofficial kickoff of new phone season, which will shift into high gear with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month. MWC organizers are hoping to keep at least part of the show in person, after the CES, or Consumer Electronics Show, was held both online and on the ground in Las Vegas last month.

While it's still an online-only event, we're eagerly anticipating the handsets coming in this Unpacked, which will set the baseline for 2022's best phones.

We're covering Samsung Unpacked live as it happens, so scroll down for our latest updates and expert commentary on everything shown at the event.