Galaxy Buds 2 are coming Aug. 27: Samsung's true-wireless earbuds cost $150

Update, 8 a.m. PT: Check out our full hands-on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review, with video. Original story continues below.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds are just one of the products unveiled at the company's late summer Samsung Unpacked event. The new set of $150 true-wireless earbuds feature active noise canceling in a smaller design that should fit a wider variety of ear sizes than the larger and more expensive Galaxy Buds Pro. Images of the Buds 2 had leaked in late July along with some specs but no exact pricing.

Available for preorder now and shipping Aug. 27, the Buds 2 come in four colors (graphite, white, olive and lavender) with a white charging case. They cost £139 in the UK. Australian pricing for the earbuds wasn't immediately available, but £139 converts to roughly AU$260.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Buds 2 are 15% smaller and 20% lighter than the Galaxy Buds Plus, but don't offer as much battery life. With noise canceling on, you get up to five hours of music listening (with an extra three charges from the charging case) and up to seven and a half hours with noise cancellation off. The Galaxy Buds Plus don't have active noise canceling, but they're notable for their long battery life, which lasts up to 11 hours.

Like the Galaxy Buds Plus and Galaxy Buds Live, these have an IPX2 water-resistance rating, which means they're sweat-resistant but aren't designed to take major splashes. The Galaxy Buds Pro are fully waterproof with an IPX7 certification. And Samsung says the design has been updated for "all-day comfort."

Galaxy Buds 2 key specs