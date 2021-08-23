Drew Evans/CNET

Samsung officially unveiled two new smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, during its August Unpacked event. Both phones feature foldable display technology, giving Samsung fans a choice between two very different approaches to a modern-day smartphone.

The Z Fold 3 picks up where the Galaxy Note line left off, adding S Pen stylus support, a new under-display camera and an improved design all around. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is arguably the more stylish of the two devices, folding in half vertically -- like Dad's flip phone from 20 years ago.

The best part about Wednesday's announcement? You don't have to wait to place your order. In fact, Samsung and some of its partners are already taking preorders ahead of the Aug. 27 launch.

Below I'll walk you through every itty-bitty detail you need to know to get Samsung's latest and greatest in your hands on launch day.

Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Pricing

128GB 256GB 512GB Z Flip 3 $1,000 $1,050 N/A Z Fold 3 N/A $1,800 $1,900

When do Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 preorders go live?

Right now! Samsung announced both phones and immediately began taking orders.

When will my new Galaxy foldable phone arrive?

Orders are slated to start arriving on Friday, Aug. 27.

What colors do the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 come in?

Z Fold 3: Samsung has three colors this year. You can get it in phantom black, phantom green and phantom silver. The 512GB model only comes in phantom black.

Z Flip 3: Your options are cream, green, lavender and phantom black. If you order through Samsung.com, you get three additional color options: gray, white and pink. The 256GB model only comes in phantom black.

How much will the Z Fold 3 or the Z Flip 3 cost?

As usual, the cost will vary based on the amount of storage you want. Below are the US prices we currently know for each model.

Galaxy Z Fold 3

256GB: $1,800

512GB: $1,900

Galaxy Z Flip 3

128GB: $1,000

256GB: $1,050

Retailers and carriers selling the foldable phones

You can order directly from Samsung, either through its website or by using the Shop Samsung Android app. Ordering through Samsung directly has some perks. Not only do you get three extra color options for the Z Flip 3, but there are promotions you can take advantage of as well. If you preorder before Aug. 26, you'll get a $200 credit to use with Samsung when you buy a Z Fold 3, or a $150 credit when you buy a Z Flip 3. If you buy a Samsung Care Plus plan at the same time, you'll get 12 months' worth of credits towards the 36-month plan, giving you a year's worth of Samsung Care Plus for free.

Best Buy will take preorders, although the buttons to complete the order aren't live yet. Once they are, you can order either phone for delivery on Aug. 27. You can get up to $400 off the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 with a preorder and activation on one of the supported carriers. The credit will be applied over the course of your payment plan.

Amazon isn't offering any sort of discount or deal on either model, but you'll still be eligible for the Samsung credit. The Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 are both unlocked when you buy from Amazon, allowing you to use them on any carrier.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 carrier pricing



Verizon is taking preorders right now, or you can wait until it has stock on store shelves starting Aug. 27. Deals from Verizon include up to $1,000 off a new Z-series phone when you switch to the carrier, trade in a phone and pick an Unlimited plan. You'll also get up to $500 to help cover the cost of leaving your old carrier. For current customers, you can get $500 off a Galaxy Z-series phone with an approved trade-in and sign up for an unlimited plan. There's also a buy-one-get-one promotion. Buy one Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 and get a Z Flip 3 for free, again with the caveat of being on an approved Unlimited plan.

Preorders are open at AT&T, with new and current customers set to receive up to $1,000 off of a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 with a qualifying trade-in and as long as you're on an eligible unlimited plan.

T-Mobile is taking preorders as well. You can get up to $1,000 off the Z Flip 3 (making it free) or off the Z Fold 3 when you trade in an eligible phone and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta MAX plan. If you don't want to sign up for the Magenta MAX plan, you can still trade in a phone and get $500 off either new Z-series phones.

Preorder a Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3 from Xfinity Mobile and add a new line of service and you'll get $400 off either device. Existing customers who upgrade to either phone are eligible to receive a $400 Visa prepaid card, instead of a discount on the phone.

US Cellular is taking preorders for both the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. There aren't any extra promotions for switching to the carrier, but you'll still be eligible for the $200 or $150 Samsung credit, depending on which phone you purchase.

You can preorder the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 from Spectrum Mobile right now. If you're a current customer and add a new line of service, or you switch to Spectrum Mobile from another carrier, you can get $100 off either phone with an eligible trade-in.