Galaxy Buds 2 pictures leak ahead of Samsung Unpacked

It appears Samsung may have leaked information on Galaxy Buds 2, according to a Sunday report by Android Community. The phone maker reportedly included information about its new wireless earbuds on the Galaxy Wearable app's latest beta release, offering some details on what the product could look like. This comes ahead of Samsung's next Unpacked event on Aug. 11, in which the company is expected to show off less expensive foldables, and possibly Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smartwatches.

The Galaxy Wearable app reportedly shows Galaxy Buds 2 coming in five colors: black, green, yellow, white and purple. They'll also reportedly have active noise cancellation. Each bud will include a 61mAh battery, while the case will have a 472mAh battery, according to Android Community. Given their apparent similarities to Galaxy Buds Pro, the publication notes, Galaxy Buds 2 could offer 20 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation on, and 28 hours with it off.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

