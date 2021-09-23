FDA approves Pfizer boosters for some Microsoft's Surface event: Everything announced Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 two-screened phone iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max review Impossible Pork arrives Best show on Netflix
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

EU may force Apple to add USB-C ports to iPhones

A proposal would require a universal charging solution for phones and other devices.

Satechi 100W 2-meter USB-C cable
Stephen Shankland/CNET

The European Commission on Thursday revealed a proposal that would require phones and other electronic devices to include a common USB-C charging port, to reduce waste by letting people reuse their old chargers on new devices. This move would mainly impact Apple, which uses its own Lightning connector instead of USB-C on their iPhones.

The iPhone maker told the BBC such a regulation would stifle innovation.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article will be updated shortly.