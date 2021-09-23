This new Plugable hub comes with the latest USB-C and Thunderbolt ports

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Accessory maker Plugable began selling on Thursday a compact USB-C hub that will address a problem many PC users have experienced: More peripherals than ports. The TBT4-HUB3C hub, which retails for $189, includes three connections for storage systems, external monitors and other peripherals and a fourth connection to link to your computer.

The hub supports USB 4 and Thunderbolt 4, the speediest new connection standards. It also comes with an HDMI adapter for connecting 4K monitors and a 2.6-foot (80cm) cable that supports Thunderbolt 4 speeds of 40Gbps and sports a 100-watt power rating. It skips a port for USB-A, an old-timey tech by today's standards, an SD Card slot, and other options found on some competing products.

The hub is compact but a beefy adapter midway down the cable is necessary to let the hub deliver a full 100 watts of charging power for each of its three peripheral ports and 60W to the laptop port, Plugable Chief Executive Bernie Thompson said. It'll support data for two 4K monitors if your laptop can.

The hub showcases the flexibility and power of the newest communication technology. USB began as a slow but stable connection for hitching keyboards, mice and printers to a computer. But it's since matured to handle the higher speeds that have been needed over the past quarter century. It's also expanded to support a vast array of products, as well as high-power electrical charging.

USB and Thunderbolt accomplish similar jobs and have been converging for years. USB's latest advance -- USB 4 data transfer technology -- incorporates Intel's Thunderbolt technology for a speed boost. The sharing goes both ways; Thunderbolt now uses the reversible connectors developed for USB-C. (Earlier versions of USB could use old-style rectangular USB-A ports, but USB 4 connections require USB-C ports.)

USB's progress has brought some compatibility problems, too. It's not always clear that a particular cable can handle top speeds or electrical power, for example. Plugable labels its cables with a tag showing its specifications, and its hub uses Intel's Goshen Ridge chip to try to ease compatibility issues.

Connection standards move slowly, too. Only now, six years into USB-C's history, is a hub without old-style USB-A ports a viable product, Thompson said.

"For the portion of the market that's excited about the promise of USB-C -- one connector to rule them all -- finally they've got one hub to do all that," he said.

Plugable also announced two new Thunderbolt 4 cables with names as euphonious as the hub's: the 3.2ft (1m) TBT4-40G2M at $33.95 and 6.4-foot(2m) TBT4-40G1M at $59.