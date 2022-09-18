Downloaded iOS 16? You Can Now View Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Now that iOS 16 is available to download on your iPhone, there are several cool, new features you'll want to try out. One new feature we've all been waiting for is the ability to view and share passwords for any Wi-Fi network you've ever connected to.

Before iOS 16, you've been able to share a Wi-Fi network, but it's been restricted between Apple devices and doesn't actually show what the password is. For instance, if you wanted to connect your Nintendo Switch or smart TV to the internet this way, it wouldn't work unless you had the actual written password.

Fortunately, this latest feature lets you easily go into your settings, find a Wi-Fi network and view the Wi-Fi password. You can then copy and paste it into a text message or email and easily share it with anyone else that needs it. Here's how. (Here's also how to find stored Wi-Fi passwords on your Mac.)

How to view a saved Wi-Fi password on iOS 16

For this to work, you must be either connected to the Wi-Fi network or have connected to it in the past and be near enough to the router for the network to appear in your settings. If you meet these requirements, launch the Settings application on your iPhone running iOS 16 and do the following:

1. Go to Wi-Fi.

2. Find the Wi-Fi network you want the password for and tap on the blue information icon to the right of the network name.

3. Tap on Password and use Face ID, Touch ID or enter your passcode to view the password.

4. Finally, hit Copy to save the password to your clipboard.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

You can then paste the Wi-Fi network password into a text message or email to share it with someone, or just tell them the password.