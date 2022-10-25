iPadOS 16.1 Is Now Available to Download

On Monday, Apple released iPadOS 16.1 for its iPad lineup -- serving as the first official version of iPadOS 16, while skipping over iPadOS 16.0 in the process.

Like iOS 16 for the iPhone, the iPadOS update includes the ability to edit and unsend text messages, share photos and videos more easily with the iCloud‌ Shared Photo Library, and check out sports scores on your lock screen via Live Activities, as well as several new features specific to the iPad.

As long as you have a compatible iPad, like the iPad Pro or iPad Air (third generation and later), you can download and install iPadOS 16.1 right now. Here's how.

And if you've got an iPhone and want to update to the latest mobile software update, here's how to download iOS 16.1 on your iPhone as well as 7 hidden features and settings we found in iOS 16.

Does your iPad support iPadOS 16.1?

Apple says that the following devices support iPadOS 16.1:

If you don't know which iPad you have, go to Settings > General > About and check next to Model Name, which should include both the model and generation of your iPad.

How to download iPadOS 16.1

If you have any of the Apple tablets listed in the previous section, you're good to download and install iPadOS 16.1. To download the latest software, go to Settings > General > Software Update and then just wait a few seconds for the iPadOS 16.1 update to appear.

Now hit Upgrade to iPadOS 16.1 > Download and Install, enter your passcode if prompted and wait for iPadOS 16.1 to download, agree to the terms and conditions, then wait again. Once the download is complete, hit Install Now and your iPadOS 16.1 will restart. When it boots back up, you'll have iPadOS 16.1 on your iPad.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Will you get all the new iPadOS 16.1 features?

As long as your iPad supports iPadOS 16.1, you should get most new features, but there are a few caveats. A handful of new iPadOS 16.1 features, which are listed below, will only work on iPads that have the M1 or M2 chip:

External display support (M1 iPad and later)

Reference mode (12.9-inch iPad Pro)

Magnifier Detection (2020 iPad Pro)

Door Detection (2020 iPad Pro)

Virtual memory swap (iPad Air 5 256GB or M1 iPad Pro)

Stage manager (iPad Pro 3rd generation and later)

